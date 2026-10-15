The Brief A former Six Flags Over Georgia ride operator spoke with TMZ regarding how safety restraint systems operate on the Goliath hypercoaster. Brycen Whatley claimed a lap bar could theoretically push open under extreme force, though he emphasized such a failure is rare and unlikely. Whatley is no longer employed at the park, was not present during Monday's fatal incident, and is not part of the official investigation.



A former Six Flags Over Georgia ride operator claims that while the Goliath roller coaster features strict locking mechanisms, it is theoretically possible for a safety restraint to push open under tremendous force, according to an interview with TMZ.

Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath: Ex-operator on restraints

What we know:

Brycen Whatley, identified by TMZ as a roller coaster enthusiast and former Six Flags Over Georgia employee who previously operated Goliath, appeared on "TMZ Live" Thursday to discuss the ride's mechanics following the death of 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem.

Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath death: Witness describes tragic fall

Whatley explained that Goliath utilizes a pin-and-gear restraint system. Under normal operations, the ride's safety sensors prevent the train from dispatching from the station unless each lap bar is pulled down at least three notches to lock the passenger securely into place.

During the interview, Whatley discussed a scenario known as "pin-slipping," in which components latched into place within the restraint arm could come undone. Whatley noted that when pin-slipping occurs, it typically only affects a single latch, making a complete release of the restraint mechanism highly improbable.

Watch full video on TMZ

However, Whatley told TMZ that if an overwhelming amount of force were exerted against the lap bar, the mechanism could theoretically be forced open, though he reiterated that it is rare and unlikely.

TMZ noted that Whatley no longer works at the Austell theme park and was not on-site Monday afternoon when Kariem was ejected from the train.

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Six Flags Goliath roller coaster safety and liability

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King confirmed Thursday that Goliath had zero violations, citations, or deficiencies during its most recent annual inspection on March 16, 2026, adding that state engineers and investigators remain on-site around the clock to conduct a complete mechanical and regulatory review.

Official mechanical findings remain entirely under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner and the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit. State inspectors are conducting an exhaustive physical and mechanical inspection of the train cars, examining hydraulic systems, lap-bar latches and computerized brake-run sensors.

Following the fatal fall, Six Flags suspended operations on Goliath and nine similar hypercoasters nationwide, including the Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America in Illinois.

Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Richard Pretlow issued a statement noting the park responded immediately and is cooperating fully with investigators:

"Goliath remains temporarily closed. We do not have an anticipated reopening date at this time. I understand the concern surrounding this incident and appreciate the patience of our guests, season passholders, and community members."

What happened at Six Flags Over Georgia?

The backstory:

First responders were dispatched to the park at approximately 3:58 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, after Kariem was ejected from the Goliath coaster train and fell into a wooded area below the track. Kariem died from his injuries.

New details on riders hurt in Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath incident

Cobb County police confirmed Wednesday that four other passengers on the ride sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals. All four injured riders were juveniles, and their identities will not be released. Kariem's partner's niece, who was seated directly beside him, was not physically hurt.

Remembering Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem

What they're saying:

Loved ones remembered Kariem as a devoted educator at Wesley International Academy, a two-time cancer survivor, and a "gentle giant" who helped raise his partner's daughter from age two.

'Sunshine of our family': Family remembers man killed at Six Flags

"Our whole family is devastated by this because it just happened out of the blue," his cousin Geo Ashe said. "You would never expect anything like that."

His cousin Marcus Ashe added that Kariem was a man who "deserves the world," urging the community to remember his generosity rather than the shock of the incident.

Amid their grief, the family made an urgent plea for the public to stop sharing videos and photos of Kariem's final moments online. Relatives also clarified that they have not authorized any crowdfunding accounts or donation drives, warning the public not to give to unauthorized fundraisers in his name.

Family of man killed on Six Flags Goliath warns against fake fundraisers

What we don't know:

State inspectors and Cobb County police have not released any preliminary mechanical findings or confirmed whether restraint failure, electronic sensor error, or physical factors contributed to Kariem's death.

Officials have not announced a timeline for concluding their inspection.

What's next:

Six Flags Over Georgia plans to reopen to guests this weekend, though the Goliath roller coaster will remain closed indefinitely. State officials confirmed the ride will remain secured and out of service until the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner completes its safety review and decides whether the ride meets the requirements to reopen.