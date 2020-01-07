Severe weather threat over, cleanup begins in Georgia

A severe weather threat is over for north Georgia, leading to a calm, quiet day on Sunday while Georgians clean up the weather damage.

Parts of Georgia remain under a Tornado Watch until midnight, according to the National Weather Service. This includes 29 counties in central Georgia and four counties in northeast Georgia.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

Sunday is expected to be calm and partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s. That sun won't last, however, with more rain and possible storms early next week.

MULTIPLE DEAD AS SEVERE STORM SWEEPS THROUGH SOUTH

The line of storms arrived in Georgia around 4 p.m with the of damaging winds that reached up to 60 mph.

With the storms over, repairing the damage has begun. Officials at Georgia Power have already begun to work on the thousands of power outages throughout the state.

In North Carolina, Clay County is under a Tornado Watch, while Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama are also under a Tornado Watch.

