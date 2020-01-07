Severe weather threat expands: Tornadoes, damaging winds possible

The FOX 5 Storm Team continues to monitor a developing dynamic storm system that will bring the threat of severe weather to a large area of the Southeast beginning Friday and through Saturday. The greatest threat for severe storms capable of damaging winds and tornadoes will be in the Gulf South region on Friday.

Now is the time to prepare for this storm by keeping informed of the changes to the forecast and having a plan ready to go in a possible tornado spin-up, strong straight-line winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hail.

As of Thursday afternoon, parts of North Georgia are in a Slight Risk (threat level of 2 out of 5) to see a severe storm that could produce damaging winds and a quick spin up tornado. Our threat will be with a line of storms moving rapidly from west to east Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

That threat will move east on Saturday.

With high levels of instability and wind shear, thunderstorms capable of damaging winds of greater than 60 mph and tornadoes are possible. Storms are expected to sweep through north Georgia mainly near and after sunset.

