Reward offered in case of missing Gwinnett County woman, Selena Garcia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:03PM
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Crimestoppers offers cash reward for Gwinnett County woman's safe return

Gwinnett County Police says they've exhausted all leads in the search for missing 25-year-old Selena Garcia. Now Crimestoppers has stepped in to offer a cash reward for information and the safe return of the missing woman.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of a 25-year-old Gwinnett County woman.

Selena Garcia was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2022, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Investigators say there was no sign of her at the Dickens Terrace home where she was reportedly staying. 

Her family tells investigators they last heard from her shortly after she had bonded out of jail. Records indicate that was on Oct. 6, 2022.

GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE TO ADDRESS GROWING TENSIONS IN HISPANIC COMMUNITY OVER DISAPPEARANCES

Image 1 of 6

Selena Garcia (Family photo)

Garcia is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and straight brown hair. She has multiple tattoos, including a dark green marijuana plant on top of her hand, "503" across her fingers on her right hand, and "Maria" on the outside of her wrist.

Investigators say they have exhausted all leads and need the public’s help with moving the case forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).