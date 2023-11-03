Second of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured in Atlanta

article

The second of four inmates who escaped from a jail in Central Georgia last month was apprehended Friday afternoon in Atlanta, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was located at the Huntley Apartments along Park Drive in Buckhead just before 3 p.m. and taken into custody.

Another escapee, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes, was apprehended in Montezuma on Oct. 26.

Authorities say Anderson, Stokes and two other inmates fled from the Bibb County Detention Center during the early morning hours of Oct. 16 through a damaged day room window and a cut fence. It is believed the four then took off in a Blue Dodge Challenger that was seen in the area prior to the escape.

It was later revealed that only about 10 people were working at the detention center with 800 inmates at the time of the escape. It was also revealed that the escape took place in the oldest part of the facility and there are many areas of the jail that are old and in disrepair.

Deputies managed to locate the Challenger in the parking lot of the Biomat USA in Macon.

Still on the run are:

52-year-old Joey Fournier. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 140 pounds. He is being held for murder.

27-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell. 5-feet-9-inches tall, 189 pounds. He is being held for the U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information on the possible location(s) of the other escapees should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.