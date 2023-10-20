Deputies find car used in Central Georgia jail escape; 4 inmates still on the run

article

Authorities in Central Georgia say they have recovered a car believed to have been used by four inmates during an escape from the Bibb County Detention Center earlier this week.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the inmates fled from the detention center during the early morning hours of Oct. 16 through a damaged day room window and a cut fence. It is believed the four then took off in a Blue Dodge Challenger that was seen in the area prior to the escape.

It was later revealed that only about 10 people were working at the detention center with 800 inmates at the time of the escape. It was also revealed that the escape took place in the oldest part of the facility and there are many areas of the jail that are old and in disrepair.

Deputies managed to locate the Challenger on Friday in the parking lot of the Biomat USA, along the 600 block of North Ave in Macon.

The four men however remain on the run. They are:

52-year-old Joey Fournier. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 140 pounds. He is being held for murder.

24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson. 5-feet-9-inches tall, 145 pounds, dreads. Aggravated assault.

27-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell. 5-feet-9-inches tall, 189 pounds. He is being held for the U.S. Marshals.

29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes. 5-feet-7-inches tall, 160 pounds. He is being detained for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Joey Fournier

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says his department continues to follow up on every lead.

Anyone with information in reference to the location of the inmates or the vehicle are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or you can call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. A reward is being offered for information leading to their capture.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Office are assisting with the search for the inmates.