Bibb County Sheriff's Office looking for 4 escaped inmates

Four inmates have escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO says the inmates fled from the detention center through a damaged day room window and a cut fence around 3 a.m. Monday. They then got into a blue Dodge Challenger that was waiting for them.

The inmates are:

52-year-old Joey Fournier. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 140 pounds. He is being held for murder.

24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson. 5-feet-9-inches tall, 145 pounds, dreads. Aggravated assault.

27-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell. 5-feet-9-inches tallm 189 pounds. He is being helf for the U.S. Marshals.

29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes. 5-feet-7-inches tall, 160 pounds. He is being detained for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Joey Fournier

Anyone with information in reference to the location of the inmates or the vehicle are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or you can call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Office are assisting with the search for the inmates.