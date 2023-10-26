1 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates back in custody

article

One of four inmates who escaped from a jail in Central Georgia earlier this month has been apprehended.

The U.S. Marshals Office confirmed that 29-year-old Chavis Stokes was located at a home in Montezuma around 2 p.m. Thursday and taken back into custody.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Stokes and three other inmates fled from the Bibb County Detention Center during the early morning hours of Oct. 16 through a damaged day room window and a cut fence. It is believed the four then took off in a Blue Dodge Challenger that was seen in the area prior to the escape.

It was later revealed that only about 10 people were working at the detention center with 800 inmates at the time of the escape. It was also revealed that the escape took place in the oldest part of the facility and there are many areas of the jail that are old and in disrepair.

Deputies managed to locate the Challenger in the parking lot of the Biomat USA in Macon.

The three remaining inmates wanted by police are:

52-year-old Joey Fournier. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 140 pounds. He is being held for murder.

24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson. 5-feet-9-inches tall, 145 pounds, dreads. Aggravated assault.

27-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell. 5-feet-9-inches tall, 189 pounds. He is being held for the U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with information on the possible location(s) of the other escapees should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.

Earlier this week, authorities arrested two people they say helped in the inmates' escape.