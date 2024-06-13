Second arrest in deadly shooting of young woman in car with toddler

article

A second man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a young woman who was found inside a vehicle along Hollywood Road; a toddler was in the backseat.

Cartez Harvey, 19, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

Harvey is the second man to be arrested in the shooting of a 21-year-old woman on May 18. Jamal Baker, 23, was arrested on May 31 and faces the same charges.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Harvey, Baker, and a third unidentified man are responsible for the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Center Street NW. It happened at around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 21-year-old woman in the passenger seat of a car and a toddler in the backseat.

Three people were seen walking in the area and are believed to be those responsible.

Harvey was booked into the Fulton County Jail where Baker also remains without bond.