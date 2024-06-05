Man arrested for Center Street shooting of woman found with toddler in car

article

A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a young woman dead inside a vehicle on Hollywood Road with a toddler in the backseat.

Atlanta police responded to the shooting at around 2 a.m. May 18. The 21-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman found shot to death in car with toddler in backseat in Atlanta

The driver of the vehicle stayed with the vehicle and was not injured.

Police determined that the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Center Street NW. Their preliminary investigation indicated that 3 men walking in the area were the potential suspects.

On May 31, 23-year-old Jamal Baker was taken into custody. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

Jail records indicate that Baker has been arrested multiple times. He has also been charged with gang association, violating probation, and other violent crimes.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown at this point.