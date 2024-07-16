Savannah Chrisley to speak on 2nd night of Republican National Convention

article

Savannah Chrisley is expected to be one of the people taking the stage for the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star has been outspoken about what she has called the "inhumane" treatment of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, during their time in federal prison on financial charges.

Speaking to FOX Business' "The Bottom Line," Chrisley said her speech would look at the "broken" Department of Justice, which she said needed to be deconstructed and built back.

"There's a plaque that hangs in the Department of Justice that states ‘The hallmark of fairness in an administration is consistency,’ and we don't have any consistency," she said.

Earlier this month, she took to her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" to express concerns about the prison system and advocate for reforms. She expressed her frustration with the lack of support and rehabilitation for inmates, particularly those with mental health issues and veterans.

"This is what your taxpayer dollars are going to — paying for abuse instead of rehabilitation," she stated. "If it means we can create lasting change for everyone, then that's what we're going to do."

Tuesday's theme at the RNC is set to be law enforcement and immigration. The time Chrisley is supposed to speak has not been released at this time.

RELATED STORIES

What were the Chrisleys convicted of?

Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their accountant Peter Tarantino, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars. The case involved two main fraudulent schemes: tax evasion and bank fraud.

Prosecutors say the Chrisleys funneled Todd's income into accounts under Julie’s name and subsequently transferred those funds to family members to avoid detection by the IRS. Tarantino was found guilty of making false statements to federal agents to mislead the IRS.

Prosecutors also say along with Todd’s former business partner, Mark Braddock, the Chrisleys used falsified financial documents to secure loans and lines of credit from various banks by grossly inflating their assets.

In June, an appeals court vacated Julie Chrisley's sentence due to insufficient evidence linking her to losses incurred before 2007. Her case has now been sent back to a district court for resentencing. The appeals court upheld the convictions of Todd Chrisley and Tarantino.

The case now returns to the district court for the limited purpose of resentencing Julie Chrisley. There is no word yet on when this resentencing will occur. Meanwhile, Todd Chrisley continues to serve his 12-year prison sentence, and Peter Tarantino remains imprisoned for his three-year sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.