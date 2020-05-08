Satilla Shores break-ins reported months before Ahmaud Arbery's killing

The break-ins in the Brunswick neighborhood Gregory McMichael told police he believed Ahmaud Arbery was responsible for were reported nearly two months before the McMichaels confronted the 25-year-old, police records show.

FOX5's Alex Whittler requested a list of all car and home break-ins in Satilla Shores from December 2019 through mid-March of this year.

In all, there are three: December 8, 2019, more than two months before the jog that’s jolted the country, Decebmber 28 and January 1.

On Dec. 8th, a Satilla Shores neighbor reported rifles stolen from their unlocked car.

Police records note the incident on the 28th as a "theft."

On January first… a neighbor, Travis James McMichael, filed a report of a firearm stolen from his truck.

That’s the most recent report of a Satilla shores break-in Glynn county leading up to Arbery's death that police provided FOX5.

53 days after that reported theft, Travis McMichael’s name would show up on another police report as the man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery.

The 911 call, obtained by tmz, reveals the moments leading up to arbery’s death.

According to police reports, Gregory McMichael says he and his son, Travis, grabbed guns and chased Arbery, thinking he was a suspect of those break-ins.

Arbery’s family says he jogged for exercise often.

Cell phone video appears to show arbery running from the men in a pickup truck, a tussle, and three shots echo.

Arbery died, further investigation revealed he was not armed, and the McMichaels were not originally charged.

After the video was released, sparking nation-wide protests for justice, and the GBI's two day independent investigation, both Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with murder and aggrevated assault.