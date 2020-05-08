GBI: Arrests in Ahmaud Arbery based on 'facts' and 'law,' not just video

A judge denied bond for the father and son accused of shooting and killing a Glynn county jogger.

Gregory McMichael, 64, who is a former police officer and DA investigator, and his son 34-year-old Travis McMichael wore orange jumpsuits during their first court appearance by video conferencing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation held a news conference Friday morning announcing the arrests on murder and aggravated assault charges. The GBI director said the viral video of the actual shooting was helpful, but he based his case on the evidence.

"We based our decisions on two things, one are facts and the other is the law. Whatever the facts are we apply the law. I am very comfortable in telling you there is more than sufficient cause for felony murder, " the director said with confidence.

The deadly shooting happened back on February 23 as 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery jogged through a predominately white neighborhood.

Attorneys for the family said it was actually three men who pursued the jogger and they want the third man, photographer William Bryan, arrested. They also want the two district attorneys who recused themselves from the high-profile case investigated.

They have called upon Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to investigate both of the DAs who recused themselves, one for concluding the shooting was justified and another for allegedly obstructing local police.

"District attorneys are the backbone of our justice society. Telling the police department, who obviously had done enough work where they felt they had probable cause to arrest, not to arrest these men is irresponsible and for Barnhill to try and degrade the family the way he did by talking about criminal arrests of family members," frustrated family lawyer Chris Stewart complained.

Director Reynolds said the investigation will continue and more arrests are possible. Many of his agents are still in the Glynn County area working the case that has garnered national attention.

