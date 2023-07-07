Georgia Football freshman Samuel M'Pemba cited for speeding

Another Georgia Bulldogs players is in trouble with the law for a traffic violation.

Samuel M'Pemba, an 18-year-old freshman, was cited for speeding.

M'Pemba was going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the incident report filed by Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

FOX 5 reached out to UGA for a statement, but a spokesperson said they do not have one to offer.

This is the fifth driving-related incident involving a team member this off-season.

Back in March, Head Coach Kirby Smart addressed growing concerns about his team.

Four other players have been arrested this year for speeding-related incidents.

The most notable is a crash which claimed the life of UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock in January following the Dawgs back-to-back championship celebration. Former Georgia player Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection to the accident.

Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was charged back in February for racing on highway/streets and reckless driving.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint recently pled guilty to speeding after reckless driving charges were dropped.

Fellow UGA wide receiver De'Nylon Morrisette was arrested earlier this month in Oconee County for DUI, driving too fast for conditions, and following too closely.