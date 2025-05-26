Roswell Rotary Club marks 26th year of honoring POWs, MIAs and the fallen

The Brief The 26th annual Roswell Remembers ceremony, hosted by the Roswell Rotary Club, is the Southeast's largest Memorial Day tribute and featured songs, prayers, and tributes to POWs and those missing in action. Veterans and speakers, including Naval Petty Officer Michael Cartwright and retired Army Colonel Carl Hamilton Bell, emphasized the lasting impact of military service and the importance of honoring fallen heroes. Iraq War veteran Frederick Levy and other Rotary members are focused on mentoring youth and addressing military recruiting challenges by promoting community service and remembrance.



The Roswell Rotary Club marked this Memorial Day with a special ceremony to honor the fallen. It's the largest ceremony of its kind in the Southeast.

The 26th Roswell Remembers ceremony included speeches, songs, prayers and tributes to prisoners of war and those missing in action.

What they're saying:

"Serving in the military is a great deal of responsibility and a great deal of decision to do," said Naval Petty Officer First Class Michael Cartwright. "When you do it, I feel as though you're always going to be remembered."

Cartwright said he is proud to have represented the U.S. Navy, especially in front of his young children. "I want the kids to know that, you know, this is this is our life. This is how we came to be. And this is why we're here," said Cartwright

Retired Army Colonel Carl Hamilton Bell delivered an address to the crowd and said he hopes people remember the price of freedom. "The society that does not honor its veterans probably isn't going to last very long," said Bell. "I love America. I think America is the greatest country on earth. And it's that way because of the people who were willing to serve, and especially so for those who died."

The Rotary Club is hoping this year, and, in the future, more young people join the club to carry on this meaningful tradition. It is an effort Iraq war veteran and new Rotary Club member Frederick Levy is leading.

"I was a part of the first part of the war. So, my tour was very dark, but coming back home really brings the light back. Especially so seeing how many people really enjoy, and appreciate the service that we've done, that means the world to me," said Levy.

One of the biggest lights in Levy’s life is serving his community with the Rotary Club on days like Memorial Day and teaching the next generation the importance of our servicemen and women.

"What I tell the young men and women that I mentor, is that: if you go and give service to your country, you will see your country, give service and reverence to you for the rest of their lives," said Levy.

Levy said teaching young people the importance of serving is especially critical right now.

"We have a recruiting slump right now across the nation," said Levy. "So, I think just having the youth come out and see this reverence toward these soldiers, I think that is very important for that to carry on as well, because we do need our young service people to be a part of what the future is going to be for this country."

What's next:

Rotary Club volunteer and fellow veteran Elwin Gaissert shares that sentiment and said events like the Memorial Day ceremony are an important tool to start conversations with the next generation.

"It's a wonderful teaching tool," said Gaissert. "I have seen many young people here today just in awe of what our men and women had to work with during World War II. Now, we have people here that are working with more current wars and skirmishes, so it's also ability to learn."

Gaissert said this event is just one of many ways the Rotary Club pays homage to servicemen and women, but it is one of the most important.

"When we join the military, we give a blank check that will be signed up to, and including, our life, so it's very important that we teach our family, our friends, our neighbors, our community to remember."