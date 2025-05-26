Widow honors fallen heroes with flowers at Georgia National Cemetery

The Brief Emilie Farmer placed flowers at graves to honor veterans with no decorations. Her late husband’s resting place inspired her to take action across the cemetery. Local florists and Kroger are donating flowers to support her ongoing mission.



This Memorial Day, Emilie Farmer brought dozens of flowers to Georgia National Cemetery to ensure every fallen soldier is remembered.

She started donating flowers for soldiers whose resting places were bare.

"It broke my heart when I saw those markers. Nobody had flowers, no flag, no nothing", said Emilie Farmer, widow to Marine veteran Marion Otis Farmer. "My husband was a Marine, and he was a wonderful man. He's my hero."

But she said she's doing this for every servicemember who has been laid to rest there.

"Not only him, but all veterans because of their sacrifice, given their lives for their country," Farmer said. "They deserve the very best. I am not able to do as much as I'd like to do, but I'm doing what I can."

The backstory:

Emilie Farmer lost her husband of 54 years two years ago. She now honors him—and other veterans buried at Georgia National Cemetery—by placing flowers at headstones that appear neglected or bare. Local florists and Kroger have donated their surplus flowers to help support the effort.

The idea started when Emilie noticed how empty her husband’s columbarium looked after his passing. She began bringing flowers not just for him, but for surrounding graves that had no decorations. Over time, she expanded her efforts to include hundreds of graves and now even adds palms during Easter.

Why you should care:

Many veterans at the cemetery have no family nearby to visit or decorate their resting place. Although flags are placed at each grave in honor of Memorial Day, Emilie’s effort ensures these heroes are remembered, not just on Memorial Day, but throughout the year.

What you can do:

Emilie says her work doesn’t end when Memorial Day does. She’s asking for more help and flower donations to continue her mission of honoring fallen service members year-round.

She said people wishing to help can contact Georgia National Cemetery's administration office at 770-479-9300.

SEE ALSO:

Metro Atlanta honors those who died for their country on Memorial Day