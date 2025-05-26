Metro Atlanta honors those who died for their country on Memorial Day

Communities across metro Atlanta came together Monday to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States. From solemn ceremonies to patriotic parades, Memorial Day was marked with pride, gratitude, and reflection.

Roswell Ceremony Draws Families and Veterans

In Roswell, dozens gathered for a moving Memorial Day ceremony filled with song, prayer, and tributes to the fallen. Families with young children were among those in attendance, many saying they brought their kids to teach them the importance of honoring those who sacrificed everything for their country.

The event included a wreath-laying and a tribute to prisoners of war and service members still missing in action. One veteran told FOX 5's Alexa Lee that the presence of so many young attendees gave him chills and hope for the future.

"We have a recruiting slump right now across the nation, so I think just having the youth come out and see this reverence toward these soldiers and airmen and Marines and Navy, I think that is very important for that to carry on as well," the veteran said.

Alexa Liacko reporting

Dacula Parade Honors 102-Year-Old WWII Veteran

In Gwinnett County, the 31st annual Dacula Memorial Day Parade stepped off at 10 a.m., led by this year’s grand marshal—102-year-old Army veteran James Davis, who served in World War II. The parade, one of the largest in Georgia, followed a two-mile loop and featured veterans’ organizations, marching bands, church groups, scouts, and local businesses.

This year’s theme, "They Answered the Call. They Paid the Price," was reflected in powerful imagery as volunteers carried signs with the names and photos of more than 300 fallen heroes.

"The pictures are the most moving... some of them are so young. It just strikes me how early they lost their lives in the service of our country," said one attendee.

Kaitlyn Pratt reporting

Cherokee County Remembers at Georgia National Cemetery

On Saturday, a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony was held at Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County. Dozens gathered to pay their respects among rows of red, white, and blue flags placed at veterans’ gravesites.

One visitor told FOX 5 the location holds deep personal meaning.

"My World War II veteran dad is buried here along with my mother. I served also. So when my day comes, I’ll be here as well. It’s a beautiful park," he said.

The event included a moment of silence and a ceremonial wreath-laying.

Stone Mountain to Close Day with Fireworks and Drones

The day of remembrance will conclude with a special fireworks and drone show at Stone Mountain Park, paying tribute to the nation’s fallen service members. Tickets for the evening event are still available.