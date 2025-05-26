Gwinnett County honors fallen soldiers at 22nd annual Memorial Day ceremony

The Brief Gwinnett County held its 22nd annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen service members, including two local soldiers who died within the past year. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara, killed in a January helicopter crash, and Specialist Travis Pameni, who died in a noncombat incident in Iraq, were added to the county’s Fallen Heroes Memorial. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attended the event, emphasizing the importance of honoring those who gave their lives for the country.



The Gwinnett County community came together to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, including two local heroes who died in the last year.

The sound of taps echoed in a Gwinnett County auditorium; it was a reminder that the freedom we hold so dear is paid for with sacrifice.

What we know:

At Gwinnett County’s ceremony on Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara was inducted into the county’s Fallen Heroes Memorial.

O’Hara grew up in Lilburn and graduated from Parkview High School before he joined the Army.

His father was not able to make it to the ceremony but watched online.

What they're saying:

"Memorial Day definitely strikes very close to home for all of us," said Gary O’Hara, father of the U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara, who died after the Black Hawk helicopter he was in crashed into an American Airlines regional jet near Reagan National Airport in January. Ryan was one of 67 killed.

"Today has been a very difficult day. I didn't think Memorial Day would be so traumatic," Gary said. "I almost wish that I had slept through the day."

"I'm really appreciative of the service that they put out there today and bringing in the Parkview ROTC that really meant a lot and would have meant a lot to Ryan," Gary said.

The other side:

O'Hara was not the only local hero who is now etched into the memorial. He's joined by U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Travis Pameni who died in July in a non-combat-related incident in Iraq.

"We hope that it does help the families. That's what it was meant to and gives the people the honor they deserve," said Ron Buice, Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial co-founder.

Local perspective:

This was the 22nd annual Memorial Day ceremony in Gwinnett County. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff joined county leaders because he believes we need to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It’s too little understood that Memorial Day is not just a long weekend for pleasure, but it's the day when we pause to remember and honor those who have given their lives in defense of our country," Sen. Ossoff said.

What's next:

The memorial sits near the Gwinnett County justice center.

Gary says he plans to make a trip here with his wife to honor his son.

