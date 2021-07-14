Carroll County officer returning home after recovering from shootout

A Carroll County police officer shot in the line of duty will come home Wednesday after months of recovery.

Sgt. Rob Holloway has been in Shepherd Center’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program since transferring from Grady Memorial Hospital. Doctors are optimistic that he will be able to walk, talk and move as he did before after completing rehabilitation.

Holloway was one of three officers from three different agencies injured in a violent police chase on April 12.

The chase concluded when law enforcement fatally shot a suspect and took a second into custody. Aaron Shelton, 22, is facing five counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated battery.

Court documents said Shelton was driving the car, as his cousin, Pier Shelton, 28, shot an AK-47 at officers in pursuit.

Since that day, Holloway has been recovering, slowly gaining back his skills through therapy. Georgians rallied behind the injured officers and their families, making GoFundMe pages and T-shirts in Holloway's honor.

Wednesday at 11 a.m., the public is invited to line up at Adamson Square to welcome Holloway home. There will be a police escort from Interstate 20 to Highway 61 in Villa Rica.

FOX 5 spoke to Villa Rica Officer Chase Gordy, who was shot alongside Holloway that same night. At last check, he was recovering well and in good spirits.

