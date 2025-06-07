Expand / Collapse search

Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title

Published  June 7, 2025 12:24pm EDT
Sports
Associated Press
article

TOPSHOT - US Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her women's singles final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 7, 2025. (Photo

Expand

The Brief

    • Coco Gauff just won her first French Open title after defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.
    • This was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova in 2013.
    • This win marks Gauff's second major trophy after the 2023 U.S. Open.

PARIS - Coco Gauff has won the French Open for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.

The second-ranked Gauff came out on top of a contest that was full of tension and momentum swings to claim her second major trophy after the 2023 U.S Open, where she also came from a set down to beat Sabalenka in the final.

It was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this news article.

SportsWorldNews