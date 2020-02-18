Reward offered for suspect in Old Lady Gang restaurant shooting

Metro Atlanta law enforcement are offering a reward for information that can help bring a suspect in the shooting at a popular East Point restaurant owned by one of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" to justice.

Police shared surveillance footage of a suspect in the shooting at a restaurant owned by one of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

East Point Police investigators and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in the shooting.

The shooting happened at the Old Lady Gang restaurant located on the 3600 block of Marketplace Boulevard Friday night around 8.

Officers say the unidentified suspect, wearing a jumpsuit, entered the restaurant and shot a man and two other innocent bystanders. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

In the video provided to FOX 5 by a witness waiting to eat nearby that night, a dashcam caught a black car pulling up to the restaurant and the suspect jumpsuit walking inside.

Not even a minute later, chaos ensues. People begin rushing out of the restaurant and the video appears to show gunfire.

"We saw the muzzle fire, the gun," the man who provided the video told FOX 5. "It was a very terrifying situation."

The man in the tracksuit then runs out of the frame and the black car speeds off.

All three victims in the shooting are expected to be OK.

Old Lady Gang is one of two restaurants of its name in the metro Atlanta area. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd Tucker are behind the southern-style cuisine restaurants.

Burruss has been a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show. She's appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition." She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC's hit “No Scrubs."

Anyone with information into the shooting can submit anonymously at Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You do not have to give your name to be eligible for the reward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.