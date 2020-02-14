Police: 3 shot at popular East Point restaurant

Three people were shot at a popular East Point restaurant Friday evening, police said.

It happened at Old Lady Gang located at 3650 Marketplace Blvd. a little after 9 p.m. East Point police said a man entered the restaurant and shot another man.

Police said two innocent bystanders were also shot. All three were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are actively searching for a suspect.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Old Lady Gang is one of two restaurants of its name in the metro Atlanta area. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd Tucker are behind the southern-style cuisine restaurants.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.