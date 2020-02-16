Dashcam captures shooting at Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant

A Georgia man's dashcam caught the frightening moments during a shooting at a popular East Point restaurant owned by one of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The shooting happened at the Old Lady Gang restaurant located on the 3600 block of Marketplace Boulevard Friday night.

In the video, captured by a man waiting to eat nearby that night, the incident happens so fast that you could miss it. First, a black car pulls up to the restaurant and a man in a red or orange jumpsuit walks inside.

Not even a minute later, chaos ensues. People begin rushing out of the restaurant and the video appears to show gunfire.

"We saw the muzzle fire, the gun," the man who provided the video told FOX 5. "It was a very terrifying situation."

The man in the tracksuit then runs out of the frame and the black car speeds off.

East Point police say that three people, one a teenage girl, were injured in the shooting. All three victims are expected to be OK.

Just a day after the shooting, the restaurant was packed, though nobody wanted to speak on camera about the incident.

Old Lady Gang is one of two restaurants of its name in the metro Atlanta area. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd Tucker are behind the southern-style cuisine restaurants.

“My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang," Burruss wrote on Instagram. “As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.”

Burruss has been a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show. She's appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition." She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC's hit “No Scrubs."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.