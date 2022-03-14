Rabbi helps students learn from their mistake of wearing a swastika

Shock and anger after photos surfaced last month of some East Cobb Middle School students wearing arm bands with a swastika and giving the Nazi salute.

"When you see images like that it strikes a raw nerve. My grandmother is a holocaust survivor," said Rabbi Ephraim Silverman.

The school released a statement calling it "ugly and disruptive behavior" and said the five students involved would face disciplinary action.

But the parents of those students knew something more needed to be done. They contacted Rabbi Silverman.

"Each one expressed remorse about the pain this has caused, their children caused," said Rabbi Silverman.

Rabbi Silverman then met with the five students. They watched powerful documentaries about the holocaust. He wanted to help them understand the atrocities that took place. He also wanted to help them move past what they did.

"Our job as people is not just to condemn, but how do we turn this around, how do we use this to transform that darkness into light," said Rabbi Silverman.

When he found out the five students all had musical talents, he brought them together with five of their Jewish classmates. They formed a band and performed at an assisted living facility. They brought joy and happiness to the residents.

The rabbi said they're good kids, who made a mistake. He said by turning this into something positive, they also learned about forgiveness.

"There's a second chance, you know what, I made a mistake, I'm sorry and I can turn this around," said Rabbi Silverman.

The kids want to expand their band to include more students. They already have three more dates lined up to play at assisted living facilities: March 27 and May 22 at Phoenix and April 24 at Solana.

They're also talking about forming a "Kindness Club" and doing a random act of kindness for someone at school just to brighten their day.

