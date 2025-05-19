Man killed Monday morning on Salem Drive SW in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett police are on the scene of a homicide in the 5100 block of Salem Drive SW near South Stockbridge Road in the Stone Mountain area.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a man was shot and killed at a home on the street. Another man has been detained. Police say it's a "domestic-related incident," but the exact relationship between the men is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

