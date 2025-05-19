Expand / Collapse search

Man killed Monday morning on Salem Drive SW in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  May 19, 2025 10:09am EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Homicide investigation in Gwinnett County

Homicide investigation in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett police are on the scene of a homicide in the 5100 block of Salem Drive SW near South Stockbridge Road in the Stone Mountain area. No other information available at this time. Breaking news.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police are on the scene of a homicide in the 5100 block of Salem Drive SW near South Stockbridge Road in the Stone Mountain area.

Download FOX LOCAL to stream our newscasts for free. 

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a man was shot and killed at a home on the street. Another man has been detained. Police say it's a "domestic-related incident," but the exact relationship between the men is unknown at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
 

The Source

  • The above information was provided by Gwinnett County Police Department. The story has been updated since it was originally published. 

Gwinnett CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews