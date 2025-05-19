4-year-old boy killed in Forsyth County ATV crash, teen injured

article

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating an ATV crash that killed a 4-year-old boy over the weekend.

Officials say the deadly crash happened Sunday night on Valley Stream Drive near Campground Road.

What we know:

Investigators say on that night, a 16-year-old from Cumming was driving an ATV with a 4-year-old boy as a passenger.

According to deputies, it appears as if the teen hit the brakes on the vehicle and turned sharply to the right, causing the ATV to flip and throwing both boys off.

Medics pronounced the 4-year-old dead at the scene.

The teen was rushed to North Fulton Medical Center with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The Foryth County Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the victims.

The case remains under investigation.