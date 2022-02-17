Photos surface of East Cobb Middle School student wearing a swastika

Middle schoolers sparked outrage after photos surfaced on social media of a student wearing an armband with a swastika.

Officials later learned the photos were taken inside East Cobb Middle School.

Some parents are concerned and angry. "I definitely think there needs to be a zero-tolerance policy with regards to situations like this," said Brad Epstein, whose children attend East Cobb Middle School.

At least 5 photos circulated on social media. In one photo you can see a boy in a tan coat, with a red armband with a swastika on it. Another student is seen with his hand forward and slightly raised.

"They're giving the Nazi salute. This one shows the photographer is engaging in the same type of behavior," said Epstein.

East Cobb Middle School Principal Leetonia Young sent an email to parents saying, "Yesterday, after school, some of our students made a very poor decision and displayed hateful, anti-semitic imagery while recording themselves on social media."

The email goes on to say, "I am saddened and extremely disappointed that some of our students would engage in such ugly, disruptive behavior. Our administration and staff have made it a point to stress to our students that such behavior will not be tolerated in our school."

Last fall, after swastikas and references to Hitler were scrawled on walls at Pope and Lassiter High schools, community members called on the board to take a tougher stance against anti-semitism.

"Please do something about this anti-semitism," said Herschel Greenblatt, a holocaust survivor.

The board adopted an anti-semitism and anti-racism resolution and vowed to take proactive steps to address all forms of hate.

At the time, some parents said it was a good first step, but it wasn't enough.

Epstein agrees and says he's attempted to contact the superintendent and all the board members.

However, only one person responded, Epstein claims. "Not hearing back from the board, it's very concerning. It's almost like they condone this type of action. These are elected officials, they are here to serve us, and it's my mission to make sure they don't serve on the board again," said Epstein.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson says the students involved will be disciplined according to school district policies.

____

