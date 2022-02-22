Holocaust survivor talks about anti-Semitic behavior in schools

Recent anti-Semitic behavior and swastikas in Cobb County Schools have many outraged. It happened again just last week. Now a holocaust survivor is talking about the disturbing images and actions of students.

Hershel Greenblatt said when he sees a swastika he can't help but think about so many of his family members who were murdered during the holocaust. But he said he realizes some people may not know the full history of what happened.

"We need actual meaningful education that teaches against hate," said Hershel Greenblatt, a holocaust survivor.

Mr. Greenblatt is angry about what he is seeing in some Cobb County schools. Last week, photos were passed around on social media of students inside East Cobb Middle School of a boy wearing an arm band with a swastika. Several months ago swastikas and references to Hitler were scrawled on walls at Pope and Lassiter High Schools.

"People were killed in the most horrific ways and that swastika is a symbol of what happened," said Mr. Greenblatt.

After pressure from the community, in October the Cobb School Board adopted an anti-semitism and anti-racism resolution.

"The school district has to have the courage not just to said this is no place for hate but to make it so," said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz with Temple Kol Emeth.

Rabbi Larry Sernovitz said students need to learn about the real atrocities of what happened during the holocaust.

"It's one thing to teach the Georgia Standards by the letter of the standards, let's teach history," said Rabbi Sernovitz.

Mr. Greenblatt often travels to various schools to talk about the atrocities of the holocaust. He said we must reach this generation of children in order to create true change in the world.

"I just want my great-grandson who is 4 years old, to grow up in a world without hate," said Mr. Greenblatt.

Rabbi Sernovitz and Mr. Greenblatt both want to see programs like "No Place For Hate" brought back to Cobb County schools.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____