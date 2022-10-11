Quinton Simon disappearance: 'Seized evidence' could move case forward

article

Police in Chatham County say newly obtained evidence may be the thing needed to move the case forward in the disappearance of 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The case has since drawn national attention.

Quinton's disappearance six days ago has sparked an intensive multi-agency search made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement have been searching for the toddler for nearly a week.

On Tuesday, the Chatham County Police Department released a statement announcing the potential break in the case. The department, on its Facebook page, wrote:

"We've seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward & we're now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us. We continue to pursue all avenues to bring Quinton home, following all leads and evidence. There will be no further public statements today."

Quinton was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home where he lives with his mother, her boyfriend, his grandparents, and two other children last Wednesday morning. A massive search was launched almost immediately. Police quickly asked for help from the FBI. As of Monday, there were more than 40 agents from the Savannah and Brunswick offices as well as agents from specialized FBI units such as the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said on Monday they continue to investigate the case aggressively. The chief said law enforcement has been executing multiple search warrants, conducting multiple interviews, and utilizing as much technology as they can to try to find answers, but more importantly, to find Quinton. He said nothing has been ruled out.

Quinton was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with credible information to call detectives at 912-667-3134. Anyone who believes they see Quinton is asked to call 911 immediately.