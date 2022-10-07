More than 48 hours pass since toddler reported missing in coastal Georgia neighborhood

article

Police have released a new photograph on Friday of a toddler missing for more than 48 hours from his Chatham County home.

Chatham County police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive two-day search.

Police closed several streets as officers and neighborhood volunteers performed a gridded searched for the child with help from a tracking dog and a helicopter normally used for mosquito control. Mounted patrols were also brought into assist.

The FBI was asked to join in the search on Thursday. Agents along with local officers executed several search warrants looking for any evidence of the toddler.

Quinton Simon (Chatham County Police Department)

The investigation was still considered a missing child case and a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert system, was not activated because no evidence of an abduction has surfaced.

The chief said anyone with information in the case is asked to call Chatham County Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.