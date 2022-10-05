Police searching for missing toddler in coastal Georgia neighborhood

article

Police are searching a coastal Georgia neighborhood for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying the boy was missing when she woke up.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the mother told officers that 20-month-old Quinton Simon had been in his playpen before he went missing Wednesday morning.

"This is a fluid situation. All things are still possible. We don’t have one concrete theory…all things are possible," said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

Hours later the toddler still had not been found in the neighborhood just west of Savannah.

Police closed down several streets as officers searched with a tracking dog and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Hadley said officers had performed a cursory search of the child's home but didn't find him hiding.

Investigators were obtaining a search warrant, though the police chief said they had no evidence of foul play.

Police say a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert System, has not been activated because there is no evidence to support an abduction.

Investigators say they also ruled out custody dispute.