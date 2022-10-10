Quinton Simon disappearance: Investigators re-search home of coastal Georgia toddler

Monday marks the fifth day since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his coastal Georgia home. Quinton's disappearance has sparked national attention at this point due to the many questions still surrounding the case.

The toddler was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home where he lives with his mother, her boyfriend, his grandparents, and two other children last Thursday morning. A massive search was launched almost immediately. The Chatham County Police Department quickly asked for help from the FBI. As of Monday, there were more than 40 agents from the Savannah and Brunswick offices as well as agents from specialized FBI units such as the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said on Monday they continue to investigate the case aggressively.

"I want to assure everyone that we are continuing to use every investigative resource available for us to locate little Quinton," Chief Hadley said during an afternoon press conference.

Quinton Simon (Chatham County Police Department)

The chief said law enforcement has been executing multiple search warrants, conducting multiple interviews, and utilizing as much technology as they can to try to find answers, but more importantly, to find Quinton. He said nothing has been ruled out.

"Everybody is being looked at, everybody is being interviewed, everybody that had contact with Quinton in the most recent time of his disappearance is being looked at, is being interview, and that’s an enormous amount of work," the chief said.

The chief also said this is still a missing person's case and no suspects have been named, including the biological father, who does not live with the child.

During the press conference on Monday afternoon, he declined to speculate why Quinton's family has not publicly made a statement or pleas for the toddler's safe return.

The chief said there still is no evidence of an abduction. A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert system, was not activated because of that.

Chief Hadley also addressed the growing online speculation as the case receives broader coverage.

"Well, we have the Constitution to follow, we have the law to follow, because we want to make sure we get it right," the chief said, adding that he didn't want to lose any evidence in case the investigation does lead to any criminal charges being filed.

Recent requests for the initial 911 call and body cam video from responding officers were also denied for release due to that factor. The chief added that it can be frustrating, but investigators need to work within the framework of the law to do this right.

Monday, investigators continued to target specific areas.

"We went back today and re-searched the home where he was last at," the chief said.

Chief Hadley said he believes investigators will at least work through the week before re-evaluating the case. He believes they are still a long way from exhausting all possible leads.

In the meantime, he said all hands remain on deck in the search.

"They’re tired, but their determined, and I couldn’t be prouder of them. They have been working 18 hours days since last Thursday morning along with the FBI," he said.

When asked by reporters if he believes they will find Quinton, Chief Hadley simply responded: "I believe we will, I do."

Quinton was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants.

They are asking anyone with credible information to call detectives at 912-667-3134. Anyone who believes they see Quinton is asked to call 911 immediately.