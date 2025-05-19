Expand / Collapse search

$5K reward offered for suspected Atlanta package theft, police say

By
Published  May 19, 2025 1:19pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
A screenshot of surveillance footage from the package theft. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward to help identify a man accused of stealing a package.

Authorities say security cameras caught the theft as it happened.

What we know:

 According to the police, the theft happened on May 5, at a home on Elbert Street SW.

In the footage, the man is seen walking onto the porch, grabbing a small package, and then going to one side to check another box before leaving. 

Investigators believe the man may have committed another theft on May 15.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477 or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The Source: Information for this story was taken by a release from the Atlanta Police Department.

