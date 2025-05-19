$5K reward offered for suspected Atlanta package theft, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A screenshot of surveillance footage from the package theft. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward to help identify a man accused of stealing a package.

Authorities say security cameras caught the theft as it happened.

What we know:

According to the police, the theft happened on May 5, at a home on Elbert Street SW.

In the footage, the man is seen walking onto the porch, grabbing a small package, and then going to one side to check another box before leaving.

Investigators believe the man may have committed another theft on May 15.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477 or by texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.