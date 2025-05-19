Bond granted man accused of killing wife by giving her AIDS

A Rockdale County man accused of killing his wife by knowingly infecting her with HIV has been granted bond following a hearing that featured emotional testimony, legal disputes, and heated arguments over public safety.

Cleveland Brodie, who faces charges of malice murder and felony murder in the 2022 death of his wife, Denise Brodie, was given an $800,000 bond by a judge on Monday. Conditions of his release include continued use of prescribed HIV medication and a prohibition on engaging in any sexual relationships while awaiting trial.

Allegations and Background

What we know:

Prosecutors allege that Brodie knowingly transmitted HIV to his wife, who was already undergoing cancer treatment when she was diagnosed with AIDS. She died just two days later. Brodie was initially charged with reckless conduct in 2023, but after pressure from Denise's family, the charges were elevated to murder.

Brodie's defense team argued that he disclosed his HIV status to his wife before marriage and that his viral load was undetectable, making transmission medically unlikely. They also presented hundreds of pages of medical records to support their case.

Bond Hearing Highlights

What they're saying:

At the bond hearing, Brodie’s attorney requested that the previously set $450,000 bond be maintained, citing his compliance with all legal requirements, lack of flight risk, and ongoing cooperation with legal counsel.

The prosecution argued forcefully against bond, portraying Brodie as a danger to the community due to his alleged history of exposing multiple women to HIV without disclosure—resulting in at least one death. They indicated the state is prepared to bring the case to trial this year.

Family’s Emotional Plea

The other side:

Multiple family members, including Denise’s daughter and sister, delivered tearful statements urging the court to deny bond entirely. They described Brodie as manipulative and dangerous, accusing him of violating the trust of the people closest to him and placing lives at risk.

"He should not be free to walk among innocent people," said one family member. "This is not just about our loss—it’s about the safety of the public."

What's next:

The judge ultimately decided to increase the bond to $800,000, acknowledging the seriousness of the charges. While Brodie awaits trial, both sides are preparing for what is expected to be a high-profile and emotionally charged case.