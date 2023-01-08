President Joe Biden to visit Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church for service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

article

President Joe Biden will visit Georgia in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Biden will attend the Ebenezer Baptist Church memorial service on Jan. 15 in Atlanta and give remarks at 11 a.m.

The Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. The visit is on the heels of Warnock's recent runoff election win to defend his seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock's sermon is set for 9 a.m.

It's been about one year since the president last visited Atlanta and provided remarks at Atlanta University Center. During that visit, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pushed for a voting reform bill. That bill ultimately failed to pass when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.