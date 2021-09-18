Prepare for Music Midtown: COVID-19 precautions, unpermitted items, road closures

article

Music Midtown 2021 kicks off at noon on Saturday. The two-day event features headliners such as Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.

The festival is highly anticipated after last year's cancelation due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Concert organizers have made changes to make sure the show goes on. This year, all attendees my show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the festival.

Here's what you need to know to prepare you for Music Midtown 2021, including COVID-19 precautions:

Bring a printed vaccination card

Each day, concert-goers have to show a printed copy of their vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test.

An at-home test is not permitted.

There's a "fan health pledge," asking people with COVID-19 symptoms — or anyone who came in contact with someone who tested positive — to stay home.

Where are masks required?

All attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

Masks are required in indoor spaces.

Unvaccinated attendees are required to wear a mask at all times.

Car-less event

The event is supposed to be a car-less event. Rely on ride-sharing, public transportation, a bike or plan to walk to Piedmont Park.

Police blocked off 10th Street between Piedmont Avenue and Monroe Drive with cones and barricades, so parking is extremely limited.

Clear-bag policy

The festival has specific criteria for bags it is allowing into the event.

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC with one compartment. They cannot exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches (or 864 cubic inches total volume). Small clutch-type bags not exceeding 4.5-by-6.5 inches with or without a handle or strap and one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are also permitted.

Festival officials are also permitting hydration packs.

What else is not permitted?

No outside food or drinks are allowed into the festival site.

Guests cannot bring chairs.

While some rain is expected this weekend, guests are not permitted to bring umbrellas, so pack a pancho or rain coat. to help stay as dry as possible.

