Music Midtown releases 2021 festival lineup

Atlanta's two-day music festival hosted at Piedmont Park announced a highly-anticipated, post-pandemic lineup on Tuesday.

Music Midtown, set for Sept. 19 and Sept. 19, is headlined by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and DaBaby.

The festival features a lineup of 30 bands and artists across four stages. It's the first edition of the Atlanta-based music festival, which canceled in 2020 during the pandemic, since 2019.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $125 with General Admission Plus, VIP and Super VIP options.

Prices will increase starting 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the festival's Twitter account.

The full lineup includes:

Megan thee Stallion

Machine Gun Kelly

The Black Pumas

Jack Harlow

AJR

Yungblud

Bleachers

Dashboard Confessional

Surfaces

Lauv

24Goldn

Latto

Oliver Tree

Tierra Whack

Omar Apollo

Girl in Rad

Ashinkko

Tate McRae

Eric Nam

Remi Wolf

Gus Dapperton

070 Shake

Teddy Swims

Masked Wolf

Kenny Mason

Ant Clemons

Sophie Messa

Saleka

Unusual Demont

Claud

Mom Rock

