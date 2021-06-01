Music Midtown releases 2021 festival lineup
ATLANTA - Atlanta's two-day music festival hosted at Piedmont Park announced a highly-anticipated, post-pandemic lineup on Tuesday.
Music Midtown, set for Sept. 19 and Sept. 19, is headlined by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and DaBaby.
The festival features a lineup of 30 bands and artists across four stages. It's the first edition of the Atlanta-based music festival, which canceled in 2020 during the pandemic, since 2019.
Two-day general admission tickets start at $125 with General Admission Plus, VIP and Super VIP options.
Prices will increase starting 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the festival's Twitter account.
The full lineup includes:
- Megan thee Stallion
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The Black Pumas
- Jack Harlow
- AJR
- Yungblud
- Bleachers
- Dashboard Confessional
- Surfaces
- Lauv
- 24Goldn
- Latto
- Oliver Tree
- Tierra Whack
- Omar Apollo
- Girl in Rad
- Ashinkko
- Tate McRae
- Eric Nam
- Remi Wolf
- Gus Dapperton
- 070 Shake
- Teddy Swims
- Masked Wolf
- Kenny Mason
- Ant Clemons
- Sophie Messa
- Saleka
- Unusual Demont
- Claud
- Mom Rock
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.