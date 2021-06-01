Expand / Collapse search

Music Midtown releases 2021 festival lineup

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Atlanta's two-day music festival hosted at Piedmont Park announced a highly-anticipated, post-pandemic lineup on Tuesday. 

Music Midtown, set for Sept. 19 and Sept. 19, is headlined by Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers, 21 Savage and DaBaby.

The festival features a lineup of 30 bands and artists across four stages. It's the first edition of the Atlanta-based music festival, which canceled in 2020 during the pandemic, since 2019.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $125 with General Admission Plus, VIP and Super VIP options. 

Prices will increase starting 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the festival's Twitter account. 

The full lineup includes:

  • Megan thee Stallion
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • The Black Pumas
  • Jack Harlow
  • AJR
  • Yungblud
  • Bleachers
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Surfaces
  • Lauv
  • 24Goldn
  • Latto
  • Oliver Tree
  • Tierra Whack
  • Omar Apollo
  • Girl in Rad
  • Ashinkko
  • Tate McRae
  • Eric Nam
  • Remi Wolf
  • Gus Dapperton
  • 070 Shake
  • Teddy Swims
  • Masked Wolf
  • Kenny Mason
  • Ant Clemons
  • Sophie Messa
  • Saleka
  • Unusual Demont
  • Claud
  • Mom Rock

