Music Midtown cancels 2020 festival due to COVID-19 pandemic

Music Midtown 2020 is the latest event to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular music festival held annually in Atlanta's Piedmont Park was to take place September 19-20, 2020. Organizers announced Tuesday that they rescheduled for September 18-19, 2021.

Tickets for Music Midtown 2020 will automatically be valid for the new date.

Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates in 2021 have the option to request a full refund.

‍Refunds may be requested beginning June 16, 2020. Requests must be received by July 16, 2020.

How to request a refund:

‍1. Visit https://musicmidtown.frontgatetickets.com/ and log into your Front Gate Tickets account

2. Select the "Your Account" button and then "Order History" at the top navigation bar. This will take you to your ticket purchase.

3. Select "View Order Detail" on the order number you wish to have refunded.

4. Click the "Request Refund" button at the top of your order details. It will automatically initiate the process to refund that ticket order.



To learn more, visit MusicMidtown.com.