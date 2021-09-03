Music Midtown giving free passes at vaccination event
ATLANTA - Music Midtown is teaming up with Atlanta city officials to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Organizers will host a vaccination clinic Sunday, September 5, in Piedmont Park.
Guests who get a COVID-19 shot between 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. will get a free weekend pass to Music Midtown later this month.
Tickets are first come, first served.
Those who are not fully immunized will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result in order to attend the festival.
Unvaccinated guests must also wear a mask at all times.
Music Midtown is set for September 18-19.
