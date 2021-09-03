Expand / Collapse search

Music Midtown giving free passes at vaccination event

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Midtown
Music Midtown is partnering with the City of Atlanta to get more people vaccinated. They are holding a vaccination event over Labor Day weekend. Those who get vaccinated will get a free pass to Music Midtown.

ATLANTA - Music Midtown is teaming up with Atlanta city officials to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Organizers will host a vaccination clinic Sunday, September 5, in Piedmont Park.

Guests who get a COVID-19 shot between 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. will get a free weekend pass to Music Midtown later this month.

Tickets are first come, first served.

Those who are not fully immunized will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result in order to attend the festival.

Unvaccinated guests must also wear a mask at all times. 

Music Midtown is set for September 18-19.

