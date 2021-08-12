Music Midtown to require vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test

article

Concertgoers attending Music Midtown this year will either have be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have test results showing they are negative for the virus.

Music Midtown announced the new rules Wednesday.

"The safety of our patrons and our staff is our number one priority. As such, a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend Music Midtown 2021," the festival posted to its website.

The annual festival held in Atlanta is set for Sept. 18-19 in Piedmont Park. It features headliner acts that include Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers and 21 Savage.

The announcement comes as Georgia’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise, with the seven-day rolling average climbing above 5,600 on Wednesday. That’s the worst since Feb. 1.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is also rising rapidly, exceeding 3,800 on Wednesday.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.