Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting

Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff.

The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.

STATE SUPREME COURT RULING ALLOWS SATURDAY EARLY VOTING IN GEORGIA RUNOFF ELECTION

Early voting will continue in Bartow County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2 at the main elections office and these three other locations:

Cartersville Civic Center located at 435 W Main Street in Cartersville

Manning Mill Park located at 163 Manning Mill Road in Adairsville

Allatoona Resource Center located at 6503 Glade Road in Acworth

FOX 5 previously reported how Douglas County kicked off its early voting this week at seven advance voting locations. They also will be allowing voting this Saturday.

DeKalb County voters can also cast ballots Saturday and Sunday.

Voters in other areas should check the My Voter Page to determine when early voting starts.