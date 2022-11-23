State Supreme Court ruling allows Saturday early voting in Georgia runoff election

article

The Georgia Supreme Court will allow Saturday early voting for Georgia's runoff election in the race for U.S. Senate by denying Republicans' request to stay a lower court's ruling.

A Fulton County judge sided with Sen. Raphael Warnock, to allow early voting on Saturday. A Georgia appeals court ruling made it so counties can offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had told county election officials that early voting could not be held that day because state law says it is illegal on a Saturday if there is a holiday on the Thursday or Friday preceding it.

Warnock’s campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sued to challenge that guidance.

Sides argued over a section of Georgia law that says early in-person voting is not allowed on a Saturday if the Thursday or Friday preceding it is a holiday. State law requires at least five weekdays of early in-person balloting beginning Monday, Nov. 28, but also directs Georgia’s 159 counties to open early in-person voting "as soon as possible" in a runoff.

The Georgia Secretary of State's office concluded that it would be illegal to hold early voting on a day after a state holiday. Thanksgiving and the following Friday are both state holidays. Democrats argued the bar on voting after a holiday applies only to primary and general elections and not to runoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.