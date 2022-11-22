Georgia Midterm Runoff: GOP take appeal to Supreme Court to delay Saturday early voting

After the Court of Appeals denied Attorney General Chris Carr's emergency motion to delay Saturday's early in-person voting on Monday, the Georgia Republican Party filed an appeal on that ruling through the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Now Georgia democrats have until 9 a.m. on Wednesday to file a response to the appeal.

GEORGIA MIDTERM RUNOFF: CARR'S MOTION TO DELAY SATURDAY EARLY VOTING DENIED IN COURT

In the Ga. GOP appeal, an amicus curiae, Latin for "friend of the court", was submitted. It was a 23-page brief that included context for the court and arguments to supplement their stance that early voting for the U.S. Senate race should not be open on Saturday.

For example, the first argument cites Georgia's law:

"Voting shall be conducted beginning at 9:00 A.M. and ending at 5:00 P.M. on weekdays, other than observed state holidays, during such period and shall be conducted on the second and third Saturdays during the hours of 9:00 A.M. through 5:00 P.M. (…)," the brief read.

The brief then breaks down the language used within the law. The defendants believed the superior court judge was "erroneous" in his interpretation.

Several court cases the defendants believed to be relevant were also referenced as examples of similar rulings that were favorable to disallowing Saturday voting.

The full emergency petition for writ of certioriari was much longer at 476 pages.

All nine justices of the Georgia Supreme Court agreed to give the plaintiffs, the Democratic Party of Georgia, until morning to respond.

This all comes just one week before Georgia voters determine who will become their next U.S. senator: Sen. Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker.