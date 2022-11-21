Georgia Midterm Runoff: Attorney General files emergency motion to delay Saturday early voting

article

On Nov. 21, Attorney General Chris Carr filed an emergency motion to delay the recent ruling that would allow early in-person voting on Saturday Nov. 26 throughout the state.

Just days ago, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. sided with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and fellow democratic groups. The conglomerate filed a lawsuit on Nov. 15 to allow early voting in Georgia's Senate runoff election, despite Georgia's law prohibiting it on a weekend so close to the holidays.

"…the erroneous, last-minute changes to the election process—like the Superior Court’s Order—not only implicate the public’s strong interest in ensuring the State can enforce its election-law requirements but can also lead to voter confusion and incentivize voters to stay away from the polls," Carr's motion stated.

The 26-page document outlines several reasons the Attorney General's office believed the ruling interferes with state law.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Secretary of State's Office issued the following statement when news first broke of the ruling:

"We’ve been following the law on this matter and the law is pretty clear. We disagree with the court’s order and look forward to a prompt appeal by Georgia’s Attorney General."

In the meantime, both Sen. Raphael Warnock and republican candidate for U.S. senator Herschel Walker are continuing strong campaigns to get their supporters to the polls next week.

Gov. Brian Kemp joined Walker on stage for the first time on Nov. 19 to rally up split-ticket voters. Roughly 200,000 people in Georgia who voted for him in his race against Stacey Abrams on Nov. 8 did not vote for Walker.

During an event to kickoff canvassing in Sandy Springs, Sen. Warnock said he was also eyeing split ticket voters.

"I think the voters affirmed that," Warnock said. "Georgia has traditionally been a split ticket stay in here. Yet they showed up for me in remarkable ways a couple of Tuesdays ago, and I think the people of Georgia are going to do it again."

With this new motion in play, all eyes are on the Court of Appeals of Georgia to see what will happen ahead of the runoff.