Police seeking information in 25-year-old woman's murder on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

The Doraville Police Department released details of an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman in Doraville. They need the public's help to pinpoint a suspect.

Police said officers found 25-year-old Carmen Lee unresponsive in the driver's seat of a 2008 white Toyota Rav4 at around 9:15 p.m. on May 29 on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard south of Tilly Mill Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said she was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police initially thought the shooting was the result of road rage, but Doraville police said it is still unclear why Lee was targeted.

Police believe two rounds were fired at Lee’s vehicle. Police released an image of how her car was found on the night of the shooting.

Doraville police said the investigation is ongoing and the department is requesting anyone who might have been traveling along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard the night Lee was found to contact (770) 455-1000 or our website https://www.doravillepolice.us/online-services/.

Loved ones said Lee's goal in life was to support her parents financially.

She was a loving older sister and the leader in her family.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.