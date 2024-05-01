'Dream Team' caught mixing hand sanitizer 'cocktails' for fun night in Coweta County Jail

Some good, "clean" fun landed a couple of women being held at the Coweta County Jail in even bigger trouble. The inmates were accused of teaming up to steal hand sanitizer from jail staff, and then partying with it in their cell at night.

No one could accuse Lisa Marie Dover and Angela Faye Ragsdale of having a clean record before this hand sanitizer case. Dover, 42, had been locked up in the Coweta County Jail for non-narcotic drug possession, among other charges, as well as probation violation. Ragsdale, 49, was jailed on drug possession and probation violation.

Cellmates Dover and Ragsdale were accused of swiping the sanitizer in a sticky-fingered plot. Officers said Ragsdale acted as the distraction as Dover, the thief, snatched the bottles from jail desks.

Angela Faye Ragsdale, Lisa Marie Dover (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

"…they began to consume the hand sanitizer by pouring the contents of the bottle into their jail issued cups and adding water to it to thin it out," a report filed against the two read. "The alcohol content is 62.5%. After drinking the alcohol, both inmates talk about how they are feeling the effects.

The "Germ-X Gang" was accused of going back for more the next day using the same scheme. The report said they returned to their cell and "…high-fived each other and said we are the ‘Dream Team,’ while Ragsdale danced in the cell."

Apparently, not knowing their activities were being video recorded and watched, jail staff reported that the pair were removed, their cell was searched, their empty bottles were confiscated, and the fun was over.

Dover and Ragsdale now face additional charges. Dover and Ragsdale were charged with two misdemeanor counts of theft by taking and a felony charge for possession of the sanitizer cocktail.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 21: Hand sanitiser is seen between a cocktail and a beer tab at The Institution bar on May 21, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Bars are able to reopen across New Zealand today as the final phase of the COVID-19 Aler Expand

An interesting note, jail records indicate Dover gave a home address on Margarita Trail in Newnan. As it turns out, that street is about a 20-minute drive from the county jail.

Jail records also indicate that the two are no longer cellmates.