Police release new surveillance footage of Old Lady Gang shooting suspect

Police have released new surveillance video of the suspect in the Valentine's Day triple shooting at "Real Housewife" Kandi Burruss' restaurant in East Point.

The shooting happened at the Old Lady Gang restaurant located on the 3600 block of Marketplace Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Feb. 14.

East Point Police investigators and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in the shooting.

According to police, a man wearing a tracksuit got out of a black Chrystler 300 and walked inside the restaurant.

A short time later, the same man is seen running out while firing a gun. The suspect then hopped into the car and took off.

Police say the suspect shot another male, believed to be his target, as well as two innocent bystanders – one of whom was a teenager. All three victims are expected to be OK.

Old Lady Gang is one of two restaurants of its name in the metro Atlanta area. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd Tucker are behind the southern-style cuisine restaurants.

Burruss has been a cast member on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show. She's appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition." She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC's hit “No Scrubs."

Anyone with information into the shooting should call Detective Watts at 404-270-7069 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.