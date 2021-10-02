Police: Man's gun goes off during cleaning, strikes woman in next-door apartment

A Gwinnett County man is behind bars after police said his gun went off striking and killing his next-door neighbor.

It happened at a Duluth apartment complex and the victim’s son was the one who made the gruesome discovery.

"We are shaken by this right now," George Foley said.

Maxwell Williamson, left, is accused of accidentally shooting Carlether Foley, right (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

An unimaginable tragedy for Foley as he tries to process his sister’s untimely death.

"What’s getting us through is prayer," Foley said.

Gwinnett County police said 36-year-old Carlether Foley was killed after her neighbor Maxwell Williamson, 22, accidentally fired his gun.

Maxwell Williamson (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Police report Williams was cleaning the weapon inside his Duluth apartment on Friday, September 25 before Midnight.

Police said the bullet went through the wall and hit the mother in the head.

Foley’s 17-year-old son later found his mother unresponsive in bed and called for help.

"He’s doing the best he can. One minute he’s ok. The next minute he’s not," Foley said.

Carlether Foley

It’s a difficult journey of healing for this family.

The mother and son moved to metro Atlanta two years ago from Houston, Texas, and was known as the life of the party.

"She was full of life and fun. She was always smiling. One thing about Carlether she was a go-getter," Foley said.

Carlether Foley with her friends (Family photo)

As this family works to finalize funeral plans, this brother is having to deal with grief and pain as he continues to process what happened.

"If you have a gun and you stay in an apartment you have to be careful with what you’re doing because some lives can be turned upside down. Our lives have been turned upside down," Foley said.

Maxwell Williamson is behind bars without bond charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

