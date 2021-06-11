3-year-old injured during 'accidental' shooting northwest Atlanta, police say

A 3-year-old child is recovering after a shooting in northwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police say.

According to investigators, police went to the 1600 block of Abner Terrace shortly after 1:40 p.m. and found the child who had been shot in the hand.

Early on into the investigation, authorities believe the child "was handling a firearm in an unsupervised room inside the home when the weapon discharged accidentally."

The child's mother was at home at the time of the incident and alerted police.

The 3-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

An investigation continues.

