3-year-old injured during 'accidental' shooting northwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A 3-year-old child is recovering after a shooting in northwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police say.
According to investigators, police went to the 1600 block of Abner Terrace shortly after 1:40 p.m. and found the child who had been shot in the hand.
Early on into the investigation, authorities believe the child "was handling a firearm in an unsupervised room inside the home when the weapon discharged accidentally."
The child's mother was at home at the time of the incident and alerted police.
The 3-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.
An investigation continues.
