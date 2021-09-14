Georgia man arrested after 4-year-old shoots self, toddler with gun

article

A Cobb County man is in custody after the accidental shooting of two young children with his gun, police say.

Officials say at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, a 2-year-old and 4-year-old arrived at the emergency room at Kennestone Hospital with gunshot wounds.

In the investigation, officials say they discovered that Johnnel Green had left a loaded unattended handgun on the patio of an apartment at the Magnolia at Whitlock on the 900 block of Whitlock Avenue.

According to investigators, the 4-year-old had the gun and discharged a single shot, which hit them and then hit the 2-year-old.

Green was booked into the Cobb County Detention Center charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence.

Officials have not released the condition of the two children.

